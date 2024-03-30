Sangrur hooch tragedy: Create separate police ‘wing’ to track bootleggers, recommends report

The preliminary report in connection with the Sangrur hooch tragedy that claimed 20 lives has suggested the formation of a separate wing in Punjab police to track and curb the bootleggers’ activities besides recommending a ban on the use of pet bottles for country-made liquor. Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal and Patiala range DIG HS Bhullar interacting with victims of hooch tragedy at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. (HT)

The report has been compiled based on the findings of the five-member probe committee, which was formed by Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on March 20. The probe committee was headed by the Dirba sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) with deputy superintendent of police (DSP), station house officer (SHO), senior medical officer and an excise and taxation officer as its members.

Jorwal confirmed that the report has been submitted but refused to elaborate on its report findings. “After examining the findings of the probe committee, I have submitted a preliminary report to the government for the necessary action,” the Sangrur DC said. Jorwal added that the final report on the matter would be submitted later.

As per police, 17 boxes of spurious liquor were manufactured by masterminds Gurlal Singh of Ubhawal village in Sangrur and Harmanpreet Singh of Taipur village in Patiala and distributed through various channels the next day. The victims started falling ill on March 20 following which the police and administration swung into action arresting 10 accused in the case. Those arrested include Mangal Singh, a resident of Ravidaspura Tibbi in Sunam and Veeru Saini, a resident of Sunam, and two masterminds — Gurlal Singh and Harmanpreet. The other arrested persons are Manpreet Singh alias Mani and Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukhi, both residents of Gujjran village in Dirba; Soma Kaur, Rahul alias Sanju and Pardeep Singh alias Babi, all residents of Chauwas in Cheema; Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh of Rogla village. The police have registered three FIRs at Dirba, City Sunam and Cheema police stations under relevant sections, including 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act. The Punjab excise department suspended Sunam excise inspector Prakash Singh, Patran’s inspector Kashmir Singh and Dirba’s inspector Mohan Singh. The department ordered disciplinary action against excise and taxation officer Sarwoopinder Singh and assistant commissioner (excise) Rohit Garg, said an official. The Punjab Police also suspended Shutrana station house officer (SHO) Yashpal Sharma for “laxity” in duty.

An officer, who is privy to the contents of the report, pleading anonymity, said that two recommendations have been made to curb the manufacturing and sale of spurious liquor.

“It has been suggested that a separate ‘wing’ is created in the Punjab Police purely to curb the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor. This wing would be dedicated to tracking the bootlegging, especially in the border districts adjoining Haryana state,” the above-quoted officer said.

Giving rationale behind this separate wing, the officer stated that the majority of the accused in the hooch tragedy were already facing cases for manufacturing and selling illicit liquor. “They sneaked back into the business after getting bail from the court. There is a need for a special wing to monitor such bootleggers.”

As many as nine of the total 10 accused arrested in this case already have Excise Act cases pending against them.

“Another suggestion given by the committee is to stop the use of pet (plastic) bottles for bottling country-made liquor. The use of glass bottles will not only increase manufacturing cost but also will be difficult to handle while transporting and smuggling,” the officer said.

All victims discharged

All the 28 daily wage labourers, who had taken fell ill owing to the consumption of spurious liquor, have been discharged from the various government and private hospitals. Jorwal said that the experts of the health department would, however, continuously monitor the health of these victims to avoid any kind of health problems in the coming days. “Police and excise department have jointly formed the vigilance teams to prevent the smuggling of liquor in future,” he said.