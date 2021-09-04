Sangrur land grab case: HC directs police to file affidavit on preserving call details of 18 persons

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the police to file an affidavit annexing a communication sent to telecom companies for preservation of call details of 18 persons in the alleged case of abduction of a trustee of the Bhai Gurdas Group of Institutions in Sangrur.

Nimrat Kaur Mansahia (35) had filed a petition in the high court against group chairman Guninderjit Singh Jawandha and 21 other people, alleging that her husband Preetinder Singh Manshahia was abducted by them to grab his property with the help of the police.

The bench of Justice Amol Rattan Singh, in an order dated September 1, said the state counsel submitted that a communication was sent by the Sangrur city police station in-charge to telecom companies that the call records of the mobile phones of 18 respondents be preserved.

The next hearing in the matter is on September 10.

“A gazetted officer should file an affidavit annexing the communication sent to the companies or the Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) shall be summoned to the court,” read the orders.