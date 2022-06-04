Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sangrur LS byelection: AAP’s Gurmail Singh, Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD(A) file papers
chandigarh news

Sangrur LS byelection: AAP’s Gurmail Singh, Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD(A) file papers

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann accompanies Gurmail Singh, while Simranjit Mann ignores Sukhbir’s unity call
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied his confidant and AAP candidate Gurmail Singh, 38, as he submitted his papers before the returning officer in Sangrur on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 04:06 PM IST
ByHarmandeep Singh

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Gurmail Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann filed their nomination papers for the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha by-elections on Saturday.

Also read: 4 former Punjab Congress ministers to join BJP in Amit Shah’s presence

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied his confidant, Gurmail Singh, 38, as he submitted his papers before the returning officer.

Gurmail, who joined the AAP in 2013, is also the sarpanch of Gharachon village and in-charge of the AAP’s Sangrur district unit.

Ever since Mann became chief minister in March, Gurmail has been running the show from the CM’s residence. He works in close coordination with Mann’s sister Manpreet Kaur.

A postgraduate in math, Gurmail studied MBA but chose to become a school teacher who gave private tuitions till 2018. He became the circle president of Bhawanigarh block in 2015 and was later elected as the Gharachon sarpanch in 2018. The party elevated him as the Sangrur district unit chief in 2021.

RELATED STORIES

The Sangrur seat fell vacant after Mann quit Parliament following his win from the Dhuri constituency in the assembly elections and took charge as the CM after leading the AAP to an unprecedented victory in the February assembly elections by winning 92 of the 117 seats.

After meeting Sukhbir, Simranjit Singh Mann goes own way

Hours after Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal met and urged him to support the joint candidate from among families of Sikh prisoners, SAD (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann, 77, chose to go his own way and file his nomination.

On Friday night, Sukhbir met him in Sangrur in the presence of senior Akali leaders Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Prem Singh Chandumajra besides Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Harmandeep Singh

Harmandeep Singh is staff Correspondent and have specialisation in investigative reporting. He covers Punjab politics, mining, crime, school education, health, medical education, administration, labour department, brain-drain and rural areas besides burning issues of Sangrur and Barnala districts....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP