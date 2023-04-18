Punjab: MLA shuts toll plaza in Sangrur for flouting norms

Member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj on Monday closed the Kalajhar toll plaza on the national highway for a day for its alleged failure to meet the mandatory guidelines.

Member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj on Monday closed the Kalajhar toll plaza on the national highway for a day for its alleged failure to meet the mandatory guidelines. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said the toll plaza will be completely shut down if its management fails to make the mandatory arrangement of facilities for commuters and address the shortcomings.

Bharaj reached the toll plaza located near Bhawanigarh, where she remained for a few minutes but her supporters remained at the site till the evening.

“No maintenance work is being carried out on the stretch. The streetlights on the highway always remain defunct. The management has no facility to remove dead animals or vehicles involved in accidents. There is only one operational ambulance,” the MLA said while speaking with the media.

“I had also reviewed the arrangements here on April 5 and the management assured me that all issues would be dealt with. However, they failed to do so. Now, they have sought 20 more days to address the shortcomings. If they fail to comply, I will take strict action. Also, I am moving court regarding this issue,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}