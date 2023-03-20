Sangrur MP’s Twitter account withheld

The Twitter account of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president and Sangrur member of Parliament Simranjeet Singh Mann has been withheld in India.

Twitter stated that his account had been withheld in India in response to legal demand.

Earlier, Mann while briefing the mediapersons in Mansa on Sunday, expressed fear that Amritpal Singh, chief of Waris Punjab De, "might be eliminated by Punjab Police." Mann was elected MP in June last year by defeating Gurmail Singh, candidate of the incumbent government.

Meanwhile, police have also taken two persons in preventive custody in the district. Sangrur senior superintendent of police, Surendra Lamba said that law