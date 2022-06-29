Sangrur MP Simranjit Mann tests positive for Covid

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, 77, who got elected to the Lok Sabha from Sangrur on Sunday, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Sharing the information on Twitter on Tuesday, Mann said: “Unfortunately I have been struck by Covid-19 but I am not seriously sick as I have had all the vaccines... However, it will take me seven days to recover at this age as this is a contagious fever. Thank you, Sangrur.

Mann had been suffering from throat infection and chest congestion for the past two days, it is learnt. Following his tweet, chief minister Bhagwant Mann wished him a speedy recovery.