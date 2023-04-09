Death of three painters: Sangrur village panchayat passes resolution to curb sale of spurious liquor, drugs

Sangrur: A day after three house painters were found dead in Namol village, the village panchayat passed a resolution to curb sale and purchase of illegal liquor and other drugs. A day after three house painters were found dead in Namol village, the village panchayat passed a resolution to curb sale and purchase of illegal liquor and other drugs.

On Saturday morning, Gurmail Singh (50), Gurtej Singh (45), and Chamkaur Singh (50), all painters by profession, were found dead at their house. The police claimed the trio died due to consumption of spirit, a distilled beverage. They had been drinking it for the past three days.

Sarpanch Darshan Singh said, “We will take strict action if anyone is found selling illegal liquor or other drugs in the village. Besides, we will also socially boycott the person who will help the accused.”

Meanwhile, Daaman Bajwa, state secretary of Punjab unit of the BJP, on Sunday met the three aggrieved families.

Daaman said, “It is very unfortunate that nobody from the ruling party has come to meet the aggrieved families so far, not even a phone call has been made by local MLAs and ministers.”

“I demand compensation of ₹9 lakh per family and a government job to the next of kin. In case these demands are not met, we will be forced to move the National Commission for Scheduled Castes for justice,” said Daaman.