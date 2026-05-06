Sangrur : Teenager stabbed to death, cousin critically injured in violent brawl

: A 16-year-old boy was killed and his cousin critically injured after they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons during a violent clash in the Patiala Gate area of Sangrur on Monday. Authorities have increased security around the accused family’s house. (HT File)

Based on the statement of the victim’s father, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Mohammad Numan and Umar under Sections 103 (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt specifically by using dangerous weapons or means), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sangrur city police station on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by the father of the deceased, the incident occurred when Umar and Mohammad Numan intercepted and attacked the boys with sharp-edged weapons while they were travelling to Patiala Gate.

Sangrur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sanjeev Singla confirmed that the authorities received a tip-off regarding the murder on Monday night. Following the report, police identified four individuals suspected of helping the main accused flee the scene: Usman and Sajida, Umar’s parents; Mohammad Rehman, Numan’s father, and Yusuf, Numan’s brother-in-law. The DSP stated that Umar and Mohammad Numan are cousins and attributed the brawl to a personal enmity.

Authorities have increased security around the accused family’s house following an act of vandalism.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said that four persons have been arrested and efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused.