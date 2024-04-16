Sanitation workers end five days strike in Mohali

Sanitisation workers in Mohali, who have been on strike for the past five days, on Monday called off the strike following a meeting with Mohali mayor and MC officials. After much chaos across the city, Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu along with senior MC officials including MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur ensured the protesters of adjusting the 200 workers in some other cleanliness tenders with MC Mohali. (HT File photo)

Protesting over their long-pending demands and pressing for reallocating duties to 200 sanitation workers who lost their jobs earlier this month after MC gave the contract to clean public toilets to a private company, sanitation workers in Mohali had even stalled door-to-door garbage collection in a few sectors of the city.

The workers also demanded ensuring a wage increase to match Chandigarh’s ₹22,000.

Due to the strike, the state of garbage collection and sanitation had deteriorated in the city.

After much chaos across the city, Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu along with senior MC officials including MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur ensured the protesters of adjusting the 200 workers in some other cleanliness tenders with MC Mohali.

Officials also assured that post elections, a resolution to at least pay ₹15,000 salary to the sanitation workers will be proposed in the MC house. Pawan Godyal, state general secretary, Punjab Sanitation Workers Federation further sought ₹500 petrol allowance for the sanitation workers. The mayor assured them to propose the resolution regarding the same in the MC house post-Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, the workers had gathered near Litchi Garden in Sector 77, before marching towards the DC’s office in Sector 76, while raising slogans against the district administration.