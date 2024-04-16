 Sanitation workers end five days strike in Mohali - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sanitation workers end five days strike in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 16, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Protesting over their long-pending demands and pressing for reallocating duties to 200 sanitation workers who lost their jobs earlier this month after MC gave the contract to clean public toilets to a private company, sanitation workers in Mohali had even stalled door-to-door garbage collection in a few sectors of the city

Sanitisation workers in Mohali, who have been on strike for the past five days, on Monday called off the strike following a meeting with Mohali mayor and MC officials.

After much chaos across the city, Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu along with senior MC officials including MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur ensured the protesters of adjusting the 200 workers in some other cleanliness tenders with MC Mohali. (HT File photo)
After much chaos across the city, Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu along with senior MC officials including MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur ensured the protesters of adjusting the 200 workers in some other cleanliness tenders with MC Mohali. (HT File photo)

Protesting over their long-pending demands and pressing for reallocating duties to 200 sanitation workers who lost their jobs earlier this month after MC gave the contract to clean public toilets to a private company, sanitation workers in Mohali had even stalled door-to-door garbage collection in a few sectors of the city.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The workers also demanded ensuring a wage increase to match Chandigarh’s 22,000.

Due to the strike, the state of garbage collection and sanitation had deteriorated in the city.

After much chaos across the city, Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu along with senior MC officials including MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur ensured the protesters of adjusting the 200 workers in some other cleanliness tenders with MC Mohali.

Officials also assured that post elections, a resolution to at least pay 15,000 salary to the sanitation workers will be proposed in the MC house. Pawan Godyal, state general secretary, Punjab Sanitation Workers Federation further sought 500 petrol allowance for the sanitation workers. The mayor assured them to propose the resolution regarding the same in the MC house post-Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, the workers had gathered near Litchi Garden in Sector 77, before marching towards the DC’s office in Sector 76, while raising slogans against the district administration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sanitation workers end five days strike in Mohali
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On