Sanjay Talwar takes charge as Ludhiana urban Congress president

Former Congress MLA Sanjay Talwar today took charge as president of District Congress Committee (urban) on Sunday while deputy mayor Sham Sunder Malhotra took charge as the senior vice-president during a function held at the community hall near Vardhaman Chowk.

Talwar has replaced Ashwani Sharma, who held the post for almost four years.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was present during the occasion and assured that under the leadership of Talwar , Congress will retain its majority in the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) general House.

Arrested former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s was seen standing among other Congress leaders in posters that were put at the event.

When asked, Talwar said Ashu is the face of the party and working president of PPCC.

“All party leaders and workers are support Ashu. It is no secret that Ashu was arrested because of a political vendetta,” said Talwar.

Vigilance Bureau (VB) had arrested Ashu in Ludhiana on August 22 in connection to the alleged ₹2,000 crore foodgrains transportation scam.

