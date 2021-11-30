Sanjeev Bittu moves high court against his suspension as Patiala mayor

Five days after Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu lost the vote of majority, he has now moved Punjab and Haryana high court, challenging the general house’s decision to suspend him from the mayoral post.

The hearing will likely take place on December 1 even as the government is yet to take a decision on his suspension. Bittu alleged that the proceedings of the general house meeting were sent to local government department in a “fraudulent” manner.

On November 25, Bittu was suspended from mayor’s post after he failed to prove the majority in a high-voltage meeting held in the presence former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his bête noire cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra. Of the total House strength of 63 (after including three MLAs), 35 councillors voted against Bittu, while 25 voted in his favour. Two members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) abstained from voting.

Bittu said he has filed a civil writ petition against his ‘undemocratic’ suspension. “The general house was held under my chairmanship but the proceedings sent to the local government did not carry my signature. As per Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, the proceedings are to be sent through the chairperson only. However, in this case, the proceedings are signed by the senior deputy mayor, which is completely illegal,” Bittu said.

On the other hand, senior deputy mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi said the house had given him the officiating charge of mayor in a meeting held on November 25. “In such scenario, I am entitled to send proceedings to senior officials for final approval on suspension of Sanjeev Bittu,” Yogi said. Bittu faced a stiff rebellion from fellow councillors over his proximity with Capt Amarinder.