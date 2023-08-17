Chandigarh: Sanyam’s half century sets up Sukhna Zone triumph

Sanyam Saini’s half-century innings helped Sukhna Zone to register a two-run win over Plaza Zone on Wednesday in the ongoing UTCA T20 Cricket Domestic League being played at the Sector 16 stadium.

Sunny Singh was declared the man of the match and was felicitated by Amit Kumar, director of hospitality and CGM, CITCO, Chandigarh administration. (HT Photo)

Batting first, Sukhna Zone was all out for 105 runs. Amit Shukla scored 11 while no other batsman could touch double figures. Opposition captain Sandeep Sharma (4/14) picked up four wickets while Sukrant Sharma took three wickets.

In response Plaza Zone could manage only 103/8 runs wherein the vital contribution came from Siddharth Kathuria (27) while Tavleen Singh, Ayush Sikka and Gurinder Singh added 17-17 runs each. Sunny Singh took maximum three wickets from the opposition. Sunny Singh was declared the man of the match and was felicitated by Amit Kumar, director of hospitality and CGM, CITCO, UT administration.

In the other encounter of the day, Rose Zone prevailed over Rock Zone who won the match by 21 runs. The Rose Zone team was all out for 95 runs in the 20th over with Ankit Kaushik (41) as the top scorer. From the opposition, Chiragveer Dhindsa (4/19) picked up four wickets. Rose Zone faced tough resistance from Vishu Kashyap as the team was bundled out for 74 in the 19th over. Shivam Bhambri (22) registered the highest score. Ankit Kaushik was awarded the man of the match.

Earlier, in the two matches played on Tuesday, Rock Zone registered a thrilling seven-run win over Terrace Zone, while Leisure Zone defeated Sukhna Zone by 37 runs.

Christened Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament, the league, featuring six teams, began on August 4 and will conclude on August 20. All matches are being live streamed on Fancode.