Sarabjit Singh’s wife succumbs after falling off bike
Sukhpreet Kaur was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar, where doctors said her condition was critical.
Sukhpreet Kaur, the wife of Sarabjit Singh – a farmer captured by Pakistan, who died after being brutally assaulted by jail inmates in 2013 – succumbed to the injuries she suffered after falling off a motorcycle on Monday.
The victim’s daughter, Swapandeep Kaur, who is posted as a tehsildar (revenue officer) in Jalandhar, said her mother breathed her last at around 6.30 am at the private hospital, where she was undergoing treatment.
“On September 11 (Sunday), my mother was to visit me in Jalandhar. She requested one of our neighbours, Rajwant Singh, to drop her at the Amritsar bus stand on his motorcycle. However, when Rajwant and my mother reached Fatahpur in Amritsar, she fell off the bike, and sustained severe injuries to her head and face,” she said.
Sukhpreet Kaur was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar, where doctors said her condition was critical. She was put on ventilator support, but succumbed to her injuries. Her last rites will be performed at her native village, Bhikhiwind, at around 11 am on Tuesday. She passed away around two months after the death of her sister-in-law Dalbir Kaur, who relentlessly fought for her brother’s release from Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.
A Pakistan court had sentenced Sarabjit Singh to death in 1991 for ‘spying’ but in 2008, the Pakistan government stayed his execution for an indefinite period. However, he died after he was attacked by fellow inmates in April 2013. His body was brought from Lahore to Amritsar and his last rites were performed in Bhikhiwind.
-
SGPC holds protests for release of Sikh prisoners
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Monday staged protests outside the offices of deputy commissioners (DCs) across the state demanding the release of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs). In the protests held at district headquarters, SGPC members and staffers participated wearing black robes and shackles with representatives of several Panthic bodies. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami led the protest in Amritsar, where several SGPC members and Panthic personalities were also present.
-
Reservation in appointment of law officers: HC seeks record on govt approvals
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought an affidavit from the Punjab home secretary with details regarding the government's decision to provide reservation to scheduled caste candidates in the appointment of law officers at the advocate general's (AG's) office. The affidavit was sought after the government's counsel told the court that approval for granting reservation to SCs was accorded by the Punjab chief minister on August 20.
-
‘Inexperienced’ AAP govt pushing Punjab towards bankruptcy: Congress
The Punjab Congress on Monday warned that the state was being pushed towards bankruptcy by an “inexperienced” Aam Aadmi Party government, which it said, was most spendthrift and lacked any expertise and competence, particularly about fiscal management. Party spokespersons Hardeep Singh Kingra, Arshpreet Singh Khadial and Jaskaran Singh Kahlon said that it was for the first time in the state's fiscal history that a government had spent ₹5,500 crore in its first quarter.
-
Two held for ‘forcing’ religious conversion in Gurdaspur
Amid a row over alleged forced conversions in Punjab, two self-professed pastors were arrested for forcing a Sikh family to embrace Christianity in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur district on Sunday evening. The accused are Balkar Masih and Jagtar Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur district. When the accused approached the complainant, Upkar Singh, a resident of Adliwala village in Amritsar district on Sunday evening, members of Sikh organisations also gathered there and staged a protest. A video of the incident was circulated on social media.
-
Man who conducted recce before Moose Wala killing nabbed from Haryana
A man, who allegedly passed on real-time information about Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's movements and provided safe haven to his killers before the crime, was arrested by Punjab police from Dabwali in Haryana on Monday. A resident of Kalianwali village in Haryana, Bittu Singh, was on the run since Moose Wala's murder at Jawahrke village in Mansa district on May 29.
