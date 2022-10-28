Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball tournament: Sanvi sets up Learning Paths School’s win

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 28, 2022 01:40 AM IST

Players of St Kabir Public School and Manav Mangal Smart School in action at the Sports Stadium in Sector 78, Mohali, on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Sanvi scored the highest 18 points to help Learning Paths School, Mohali, notch a convincing 41-2 win over the Shemrock School, Mohali, in the first girls’ U-12 match of the 8th edition of Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball tournament, hosted by Vivek High School, Mohali, at Sports Stadium, Sector 78, Mohali, on Thursday.

In another match of the same age category, YPS School, Mohali, defeated Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, 13- 2, with Avantika scoring 12 points for the winning team. Hosts Vivek High School, Mohali, outclassed Shemrock School, Mohali, 12-0, in the boys’ U-12 category. Japsidak scored four points for the winning team.

In the under-14 boys’ matches, Strawberry Fields World School, Chandigarh, defeated St Kabir Public School, Chandigarh, 28– 15 . Neil from the winning team scored eight points.

In another match, St Peter’s School, Chandigarh, lost to YPS, Mohali, 11-22. Aryan scored eight points from YPS. In under 14 girls’ matches, St Peter’s School, Chandigarh, blanked Shemrock School, Mohali, 18-00. Anwesha scored 14 points.

In the under-16 boys’ matches, Vivek High School, Chandigarh, defeated Amity School, Mohali, 30- 06. Uddish scored 10 points for the winning team. Manav Mangal Smart School lost to St Kabir Public School, Chandigarh, by 5-24. Ruhan from St Kabir scored 20 points.

In the girls’ under 16 category, Gurukul World School, Mohali, overpowered Delhi Public School 16 –14. Harsheen scored 11 points for Gurukul World.

In a match played in the under 16 girls’ category, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, lost to Sacred High School, Chandigarh, 22-34. Yahvi Scored 10 points for Sacred Heart team.

