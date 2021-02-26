Sardool Sikandar laid to rest at ancestral village

Noted Punjabi singer-actor Sardool Sikandar (60) was laid to rest at his native Kheri Naudh Singh village in Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday. Hundreds of people, including singers and actors, attended the funeral.

His body was brought to his native from Khanna where Sardool was residing with his wife Amar Noorie and two sons for past three decades.

Village sarpanch Rupinder Singh gave a chunk of his land to Sardool’s family for the burial. “Sardool had brought fame and name to the village. It is our responsibility to bid him respectful adieu,” said the sarpanch, who owns 10 acres of land. He added that he is willing to give more land if the family wanted to construct a memorial at the burial site.