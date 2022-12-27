Sarhali RPG attack’s sub-module: Philippines-based handler had come to India seven months ago

The kingpin of the Sarhali rocket propelled attack (RPG) attack’s sub-module, Yadwinder Singh, had come to India to attend his sister’s marriage around seven-months ago, said officials privy to the investigation. On Tuesday, Tarn Taran police arrested three members—Kulbir Singh, Hira Singh and Davinder Singh—of the sub-module and recovered a loaded RPG and a rocket launcher. The three arrested men were being operated by Yadwinder Singh, presently residing in Manila, Philippines, on the instructions of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa. “Yadwinder had come in contact with Landa thorough gangster Satnam Singh Satta.

Yadwinder, who had gone to Manila about seven years ago, was seen in the village for atleast 20 days in May,” said a senior police official, who didn’t wish to be named.

Sources said Yadwinder had established contact with the three arrested accused when he had come in May. The trio accused were promised good money for working in the Landa gang.

Yadwinder’s father Jaikar Singh is a small farmer in Chamba Kalan village. He has six acres of land in the Mand area of Beas river. If sources are to be believed, while living in the village for about 20 days, Yadwinder had given mobile phones and branded clothes to many youths belonging to the nearby villages.

One of the three accused Kulbir Singh runs a shop for motorcycle repair. Kulbir’s father Jaswant Singh is the owner of six kanals of land. Jaswant Singh drives a truck as a profession. His younger son is also a driver. Kulbir is said to have been trained trough video tutorials to operate the RPG, which was recovered by the police on Tuesday.

Similarly, 18-year-old Heera Singh belongs to an economically weak family. Hira Singh came in contact with Yadwinder after his secondary studies, aspiring to become rich overnight. Heera Singh’s father Kala Singh works as a labourer while his mother works as a domestic help. Similarly, Jeet Singh’s 19-year-old son Davinder Singh is a labourer.