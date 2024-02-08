‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’: Himachal CM announces BDO office at Surani

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday presided over the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme at Amb-Pathiyar under Jawalamukhi assembly constituency and interacted with the people to know their grievances. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacting with an elderly person during his visit to Jawalamukhi in Kangra on Thursday. (HT photo)

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion, the chief minister announced opening of the office of block development officer in Surani, division of Jal Shakti department in Jawalamukhi and subdivision in Majheen, besides announcing the upgrade of Majheen and Lagdu sub-tehsils. He also announced the opening of sub-tehsil in Bhadoli and opening of Patwar circles in Luthan and Hiran.

He also announced construction of a bridge at Suthoda-Pattan and Sudhangal on River Beas, construction of heliport at Jawalamukhi, construction of administrative building at Jawalamukhi College along with starting of PG classes in commerce, mathematics, political science and Hindi.

Jawalamukhi College will be named after freedom fighter Pandit Sushil Rattan: Sukhu

The chief minister said Jawalamukhi College will be named after freedom fighter Pandit Sushil Rattan, father of sitting MLA Sanjay Rattan. He announced the upgrade of Dehriyan and Choukaath government high schools to GSSS, upgrade of Government Middle Schools Vangal Chowki, Thada, Salihar and Bohan-Bhari to high schools. He also announced the opening of primary health centre in Pihadi and a sub-division of HPSEBL in Lagdu besides announcing 33 KW sub-stations at Majhin and Thehra.