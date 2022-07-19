Sarpanch among four booked as teen hacked to death in Majitha

Strap: Accused held grudge against victim’s elder brother, father injured too

A 16-year-old boy was hacked to death while his father suffered grievous injuries after they were attacked by four men, including the sitting sarpanch, at Galowali village in Majitha, police said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sarpanch, it is alleged, held an old grudge against the victim’s elder brother, who managed to escape with minor bruises. The victim has been identified as Pawan Kumar. His father, Harjit Singh, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar. Harjit and his sons work as tile masons with private contractors, said police.

Galowali sarpanch Deepak Kumar and his aides Ajay, Suraj and Sanjay have been booked for murder. They are on the run.

According to the complaint lodged by Pawan’s brother Karanjit Singh, Pawan and their elder brother Amritpal were returning from a birthday party when Deepak and his aides waylaid them on Monday night. “Deepak had been holding a grudge against my brother Amritpal, after they got embroiled in a minor argument a few days ago. The accused were laden with sharp-edged weapons and picked up a fight with Amritpal. When Pawan intervened, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. My father, who reached the spot in the meantime, was also attacked,” said Karanjit, while alleging that the sarpanch was in an inebriated condition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, Pawan was hit in the neck with a sharp weapon and succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the civil hospital in Majitha. His father, who suffered a deep cut on the right leg, was referred to a private hospital in Amritsar.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Jugraj Singh said a case has been registered against sarpanch Deepak Kumar and his three aides under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Majitha police station. Efforts are on to arrest them, said police.