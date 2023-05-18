Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kashmir village sarpanch held with drugs

Kashmir village sarpanch held with drugs

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 18, 2023 03:05 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested the sarpanch from Baramulla and recovered brownsugar contraband (opioid derived from his poppy husk plant) from his possession

Following a drive against drug peddlers across Kashmir, police on Wednesday arrested a sarpanch in Baramulla and recovered brownsugar contraband (opioid derived from his poppy husk plant) from his possession.

The sarpanch of a village in Kashmir was arrested with drugs. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Amin Banday (sarpanch) of Lari Boniyar who is also a drug peddler.

“During search, 21 gm of brownsugar like substances was recovered from his possession,” a police spokesman said.

He said a police party under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali at a checkpoint established at Bela Boniyar intercepted the accused after he tried to flee from the spot.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered at Boniyar police station. An investigation is on

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police kashmir sarpanch
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP