Kashmir village sarpanch held with drugs
Jammu and Kashmir police arrested the sarpanch from Baramulla and recovered brownsugar contraband (opioid derived from his poppy husk plant) from his possession
Following a drive against drug peddlers across Kashmir, police on Wednesday arrested a sarpanch in Baramulla and recovered brownsugar contraband (opioid derived from his poppy husk plant) from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Mohammad Amin Banday (sarpanch) of Lari Boniyar who is also a drug peddler.
“During search, 21 gm of brownsugar like substances was recovered from his possession,” a police spokesman said.
He said a police party under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali at a checkpoint established at Bela Boniyar intercepted the accused after he tried to flee from the spot.
A case under relevant sections of law was registered at Boniyar police station. An investigation is on