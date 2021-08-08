Sarpanch’s vehicles set on fire in Ludhiana’s village

The Sudhar police booked a resident of Boparai Kalan village, along with his accomplices, for torching three vehicles belonging to the village sarpanch.

The accused was identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Happy. His accomplices have yet to be identified.

Complainant Lakhbir Singh said he owned three vehicles, including an open jeep, a Mahindra XUV 300 and a motorcycle, which he used to park at a plot near his house.

On Friday night, he woke up on hearing commotion in the street. When he went out, he was shocked to see his vehicles on fire. With the help of neighbours, he managed to douse the flames.

On scanning the CCTV footage, he realised that Harpreet, along with his accomplices, poured some inflammable substance on his jeep and set it on fire, which soon spread to the other vehicles parked nearby.

Sub-inspector Nirmal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to the amount of one hundred or ten rupees), 427( mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.