Saurabh emerges overall champion in Chandigarh golf club medal round

Saurabh S Mangat emerged as overall best gross winner with a score of 68 during the monthly medal round organised by the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Playing in the handicap 0-6 category, Deepinder S Bath came first with a score of 37 points, while Amandeep S Bhaika finished at the runners-up spot with 36 points.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shantanu Mohan Puri cemented the first position in the handicap 7-10 category with 43 points, while SDS Batth bagged the runners-up position with 41 points.

In the handicap 11-14 category, Sultan S Matharoo topped with 40 points, while Brig MS Dhanoa finished as runners-up with 39 points.

Parkash Mimani grabbed the top honors in the handicap 15-18 category, while Yashvir Dogra was the runners-up.

In the handicap 19-24 category, Pradeep S Randhawa was the winner, while Capt. Malvinder Singh was the runners-up.

In the women’s category, Binny Bath emerged as the champion, while Hanima Grewal came second. Iqbal Singh Grewal was closest to pin hole no. 14 with a 4.2-inch shot. Bhupinder S Cheema shot 5-inch stroke to win the straightest drive hole no. 13. Col. BPS Gill shot 314 yards stroke to win the longest drive hole no.7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Balbir wins golf tourney

Panchkula Balbir Khokha emerged as the winner, while Ranjit Singh Sidhu was adjudged as the runner-up during the 2nd edition of Gyan Chand Luthra (GCL) cup held at Panchkula Golf Club on Monday. In a show of sheer talent and skill Aman Baika hit four birdies, which means playing one stroke less than par, while playing 13 holes and Tript Kaur hit 7 pars.