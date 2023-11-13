SBS Nagar: Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests another accused in labour cartage, transportation tenders’ scam

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested another accused contractor, Ajaypal, a resident of Udhanwal village, who was involved in a scam regarding fraud in labour cartage and transport tenders in grain markets of SBS Nagar in connivance with officials/employees concerned of the food and civil supplies department and procurement agencies.

He was avoiding arrest in this case but due to continuous raids by the VB at his various locations, he surrendered before the competent court. The bureau arrested him on Monday and succeeded in getting his two-day police remand from the court.

A spokesperson of the VB said in this regard a case had already been registered against the former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, his PA Pankaj Kumar alias Menu Malhotra, deputy director RK Singla, DFSC Rakesh Bhaskar, besides three contractors, namely Telu Ram, Yashpal, and Ajaypal, (all residents of Udhanwal village) for committing this fraud and embezzlement, causing huge losses to the state exchequer.

He informed that the bureau, after investigating this scam in the grain markets of SBS Nagar, had registered a case on September 22, 2022, against the above-mentioned accused under sections 420, 409, 467, 468, 471, 120-B, and under sections 7, 8, 12, 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station VB, Jalandhar.

