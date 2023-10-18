SC clears names of five lawyers for appointment as Punjab and Haryana HC judges

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names of five lawyers, Harmeet Singh Grewal, Deepinder Singh Nalwa, Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma and Kirti Singh, for appointment as judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

At present, the Punjab and Haryana high court has 56 judges against the sanctioned strength of 85. Eight judges will retire by December next year. (Representational photo)

The collegium headed by chief justice of India DY Chandrachud cleared these names at its meeting on Tuesday. The final nod, however, is given by the central government.

On April 21, the Punjab and Haryana high court collegium had recommended the elevation of these advocates as judges of the high court.

The proceedings of the SC collegium stated that the chief ministers and the governors of both the states have concurred with the recommendation.

“In order to ascertain the suitability of the above advocates for elevation to the high court, we have consulted our colleagues conversant with the affairs of the high court of Punjab and Haryana. For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the candidates for elevation to the high court, we have scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record. We have also perused the two observations made by the department of justice in the file and the complaints received against the candidates,” read the proceedings of the SC collegium, comprising justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The last appointment in the high court was that of justice Harpreet Singh Brar in March.

At present, the high court has 56 judges against the sanctioned strength of 85. Eight judges will retire by December next year.

