SC last ray of hope for restoration of statehood to J&K: Deputy CM

Calling the BJP a "lollipop" party which has allegedly hoodwinked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the past 11 years, deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday said that people of the union territory have high hopes from the Supreme Court, which has been delivering justice in the country for decades.

On Friday, the apex court granted four weeks to the Centre to clarify its stand on restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

A bunch of pleas, including those filed by academician Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and socio-political activist Ahmad Malik, have pressed for the implementation of the Centre’s assurance to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir “at the earliest”.

On a visit to review restoration of the approach road to the fourth bridge over Tawi river in Bhagwati Nagar here, Choudhary fired fresh salvos at the BJP for alleged non-performance of the Omar government.

“The Supreme Court should hear the heartbeats of the people and not the politicians. They should intervene like they did in the past to ensure assembly elections in J&K,” he said.

He said, “If they leave it (restoration of statehood) for them (BJP), they will never do it. They (BJP) have destroyed J&K.”

“The people of J&K look at the Supreme Court as the last ray of hope for the restoration of statehood to J&K, he said.”

Choudhary said the NC was not alone to benefit from the statehood.

“We are seeking restoration of statehood for the people of J&K so that the dual system of governance has ended and the governance is improved,” he said.

“BJP is a lollipop party. I have already given lollipops to one, who contested against me (former J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina) but now I ask the people of Jammu people to give lollipops to others and teach them a lesson. I would say again that BJP has given lollipop to the people of J&K in the past 11 years when they ruled with PDP for four years and then via LG’s administration,” he said.

“Even today daily wagers are suffering and unemployment remains a big issue. May I ask them what they did in the past 11 years,” he said.

He asked the people of Jammu to ask the BJP MLAs about what compensation or relief they have been provided post August floods.

On his recent statement that LG has downgraded his security for repeatedly raising questions on his functioning, he said, “I request with folded hands that if you feel Surinder Choudhary does not need security and the situation has improved to such a level, withdraw my security along with those of other leaders, including those from the BJP, Congress and PDP. I do not need any special favour.”

The deputy chief minister said there were important issues which need to be probed. ₹28,000 crore industrial package was granted to J&K but nobody knows where the money has gone, while illegal mining also needs to be probed at the highest level.

Choudhary ruled out any alliance with the BJP and said that chief minister Omar Abdullah has already made NC’s stand very clear.