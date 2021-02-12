SC stays gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s transit from Rajasthan to Chandigarh

The UT Police will not be able to bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Chandigarh for questioning with regards to the four cases pending against him, as the Supreme Court has stayed the execution of the production warrants till March 22.

Bishnoi, lodged in a Rajasthan jail, had moved the Punjab and Haryana high court citing apprehensions over being killed in a fake encounter during transit to Chandigarh and Haryana for interrogation in various criminal cases, most of them involving use of arms.

He had pleaded that he be allowed to appear in court through videoconferencing or be handcuffed during transit.

On this, the high court in December last year had issued directions to the Chandigarh Police to bring him to the city “in handcuffs and under the watch of 20 policemen”, with videography of the entire transit.

The court had also directed that the transit be supervised by UT deputy inspector general (DIG) Omvir Singh Bishnoi, and the escorting team be led by a deputy superintendent of police with two inspectors and 17 policemen.

While denying Bishnoi’s videoconferencing plea, the court had observed that the police could not be deprived of their right to interrogate an accused and that physical interrogation was necessary in cases where he had played a background role.

However, not wishing to travel out of Rajasthan, Bishnoi moved the apex court against the HC order. SC has now issued a notice to the UT Police for March 22, while staying “operation and implementation” of the HC order till then.

“Bishnoi is wanted in a number of cases in Chandigarh and has to be brought to the city for interrogation. The legal team will be filing a reply to the SC notice,” said senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Elaborate security arrangements

Giving precise movement instructions, high court had said the convoy will have a pilot vehicle ahead of the prison van ferrying Bishnoi and the escort vehicle. The DSP travelling in the last vehicle will be in-charge of the transit.

Bishnoi will travel in a bulletproof or armoured vehicle, duly escorted by trained commandos, armed with sophisticated arms and ammunition, the court had directed. In case of default, officials concerned will be held personally liable and responsible, it had warned.