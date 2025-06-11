Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scammers swap payment scanners at Phase-7 scooter market in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 11, 2025 09:50 AM IST

The scam came to light when a mechanic reported not receiving a payment despite a customer making an online transaction; upon inspection, a QR code pasted over the original was discovered

A case of digital payment fraud has surfaced at the Phase-7 Scooter Market, where unidentified miscreants reportedly pasted their own QR code scanners over those of local mechanics to siphon off payments made by unsuspecting customers.

Market representatives managed to trace the name and mobile number linked to the fraudulent scanner. (HT Photo)
Market representatives managed to trace the name and mobile number linked to the fraudulent scanner. (HT Photo)

Gurvinder Singh Sohal, president of scooter market association, stated that most mechanics display QR codes of payment apps such as Paytm, Google Pay, and BharatPe at their work booths for customer convenience. However, someone allegedly entered the market at night and pasted their own scanner stickers over the existing ones.

The scam came to light when a mechanic reported not receiving a payment despite a customer making an online transaction. Upon closer inspection, an extra QR code pasted over the original was discovered. The altered QR code redirected the payments to a different account.

Although the issue was identified in time to prevent major financial losses, two mechanics did incur small losses—Mani Singh lost 300, and Rajesh Kumar lost 500.

Market representatives managed to trace the name and mobile number linked to the fraudulent scanner. When contacted, the individual denied any involvement. A formal written complaint was submitted to the local police, seeking action against the perpetrator.

The scooter market association has urged all vendors to regularly verify their payment scanners and has also requested authorities to step up night patrolling in the area to prevent such incidents in the future.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Scammers swap payment scanners at Phase-7 scooter market in Mohali
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On