Two students hurt as school bus overturns in field in Panchkula

Two students were injured after a school bus overturned in a roadside field near Rattewali village in Panchkula on Wednesday morning.

A private school bus ferrying primary students overturned near Rattewali village in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT Photo)

The accident took place while the bus was ferrying 19 students of primary classes to Litera Heritage School in Kot village, Panchkula.

While the police said the bus was being driven by a cleaner, the school refuted the claim.

“The bus was passing a narrow road through farms, when the cleaner lost control over the vehicle, leading to the mishap. The bus was not speeding,” said inspector Lalit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Chandimandir police station.

He added, “The cleaner fled the spot. The children were rescued by villagers and two of them were treated at the civil hospital in Sector 6. So far no case has been registered, as there is no written complaint.”

When contacted, school owner and principal Amita Singla said, “The accident took place after the driver was forced to veer the vehicle to allow a speeding motorcycle to pass. This caused him to lose control over the bus and it plunged into the roadside field.”

She said the claim that a cleaner was driving the bus was false, adding that all children were safe and she had spoken to their parents.

Residents demand regular inspection of school buses

Later during the day, a delegation of representatives of different resident welfare associations met deputy commissioner (DC) Priyanka Soni, demanding periodical checking of school buses to ensure safety of children.

SK Nayar, president of Citizens Welfare Association, said the DC assured that directions will be passed to ensure safe transportation of children.

Panchkula district education officer Satpal Kaushik, “No laxity will be tolerated with respect to safety of children. We will summon a report regarding the accident and appropriate action will be taken if any lapse is found.”

