School bus skids off road, 11 students injured in Sirsa

A school bus carrying nearly two dozen students skidded off the road in Lohgarh village of Sirsa’s Dabwali area, said the police on Friday. The school bus that skidded-off a road on Friday.

Locals rushed to the spot and sent the injured children to hospitals in Dabwali. Nearly 10 students received minor injuries and one student received a fracture in his leg, said a spokesman of the Sirsa police.

According to the police, the students are enrolled in a private school in a village of Punjab’s Bathinda and the bus used to ferry students every day.

The locals said the students were rescued after breaking open the window panes of the bus. The students are undergoing treatment in different hospitals and all of them are out of danger.

The villagers alleged that the bus driver was under the influence of some drug and fled the spot after the mishap. The students’ parents informed the school authorities about the incident and also asked the local police to take action against the driver.

A spokesman of the Sirsa police said the police have registered an FIR against the bus driver.