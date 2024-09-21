School, college grounds can’t be used for poll rallies : Haryana chief electoral officer

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal on Saturday said that political parties and candidates are not permitted to use school and college playgrounds for election rallies. This prohibition by the Election Commission is also in accordance with a ruling of the Punjab and Haryana high court. Regarding compliance of the election code of conduct by star campaigners, Haryana chief electoral officer Pankaj Agarwal said that the star campaigners should also comply with the poll code strictly. (HT File)

Agarwal said that during election campaigns, voter sentiments should not be exploited on the basis of caste, religion or community. He cited the importance of maintaining high ethical standards throughout the campaign. He said that the citizens of India have the right to freedom of expression under Article 19 (1) (A) of the Constitution, but the Model Code of Conduct should be strictly observed.

“Religious places such as temples, mosques, churches, or gurdwaras cannot be used for poll campaign. Speeches, posters, music, or any other election-related materials are not allowed to be used in these places. Photographs of defence personnel or events involving them must not be used in advertisements during the campaign,” the CEO said.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the Election Commission has mandated the chief electoral officer and district election officers to maintain register for violation of model code of conduct. This register will document the names of candidates, campaigners, and political parties, along with details of the violations, actions taken, and directions issued by the election office or the election commission. Information on these violations will be made publicly available, and interested parties, including the media, will be able to access this data, Agarwal said.