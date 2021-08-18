Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / School in J&K’s Kupwara renamed after rifleman who died fighting terrorists
chandigarh news

School in J&K’s Kupwara renamed after rifleman who died fighting terrorists

Shaurya Chakra awardee rifleman Abdul Hamid Chara was killed in a counter-militancy operation in 2000
By Press Trust of India, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 12:56 AM IST
(Image for representational purpose)

The army on Tuesday renamed its goodwill school in Lolab of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district after Shaurya Chakra awardee rifleman Abdul Hamid Chara, who was killed in a counter-militancy operation in 2000.

“In an initiative to give a befitting tribute to a gallant son of Lolab, Rifleman Abdul Hamid Chara, Shaurya Chakra, a renaming ceremony of Army Goodwill School was held today (Tuesday) at Chandigam,” Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

He said Chara made the supreme sacrifice in Lolab while fighting terrorists.

Abdul Hamid Chara, of the 162 Territorial Army battalion, remains embedded in the larger conscience of the locals as a hero who fought against hardcore terrorists in the year 2000 during a counter-terrorism operation while he was serving with the 18 Rashtriya Rifles battalion, Musavi said.

Chara was singularly responsible for neutralising a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, identified as Mussa, while fighting against heavy odds, he added.

“To honour the brave son of Lolab, AGS Chandigam was renamed as Hamid Chara Army Goodwill School, Chandigam. Unveiling of the school name was done by Gulshan Akhtar, wife of the late rifleman,” Musavi said.

