Despite the inauguration of the new School of Eminence (SOE) campus at Kidwai Nagar with 40 modern classrooms, only around 150 students have been shifted to the facility, while the majority continue to attend classes in the overcrowded division number 3 campus. With most classrooms in the new building lying vacant, students and parents have questioned why the promised full-scale shift has not yet taken place.

Only 150 students shifted; parents and students seek immediate relocation of the remaining classes. (HT Photo)

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At present, the new campus houses only six sections—three each of Classes 11 and 12 for the medical, non-medical and commerce streams. Students from the humanities stream continue to study at the old division number 3 campus, where nearly 500 students are accommodated in around 15 rooms with limited infrastructure and no laboratory facilities due to space constraints.

The SOE was inaugurated by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday after repeated delays and missed completion deadlines. When the project was announced, authorities had stated that the new campus would accommodate students from Classes 6 to 12. However, that plan is yet to materialise.

“We were excited about shifting to the new campus, but we still do not know why only some streams have been moved while we continue studying in the old building,” said a Class 12 humanities student.

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{{^usCountry}} Teachers said the partial shift has also created confusion among parents seeking admission. “Since the inauguration, at least 25 to 30 parents have approached us for admission to Classes 6 to 8. When they saw there were no students from these classes in the new building, they questioned us. We have no clear answer,” said a teacher, wishing not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Teachers said the partial shift has also created confusion among parents seeking admission. “Since the inauguration, at least 25 to 30 parents have approached us for admission to Classes 6 to 8. When they saw there were no students from these classes in the new building, they questioned us. We have no clear answer,” said a teacher, wishing not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

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Ironically, the new campus includes fully equipped laboratories, interactive smart panels and a separate mid-day meal hall. However, the mid-day meal facility, meant for students up to Class 8, remains unused as no Classes 6 to 8 have been shifted to the campus.

Responding to concerns over the partial occupancy, district SOE in-charge Vishwakirat Kahlon said the shifting would be carried out soon. “Eventually, all classes from Class 6 onwards will be shifted. We have started moving equipment such as interactive panels, and the remaining classes will also be shifted gradually,” she said.

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