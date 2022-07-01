Scientists, policymakers take stock of impact of climate change on Himachal

With Himachal Pradesh slated to lose 79%-87% of its glaciers by the century-end due to rise in temperature, environment experts and scientists across the country have expressed serious concern over the impact of climate change in the Himalayan ranges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scientists believe that rise in temperature coupled with environmental degradation will also result in the rapid depletion of glaciers, an important reservoir of fresh water. The state centre on climate change, under the aegis of the HP Council for Science Technology and Environment in collaboration with Divecha Centre for Climate Change (IISC Bangalore ) organised a one-day sensitization for policy makers and administrators on climate change and its impact on the mountain ecosystem on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) director and environment science and technology member secretary Lalit Jain said, “The main objective of the programme was to enhance research in the mountain region to frame policies.”

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, director R Krishnan held forth on the influence of climate change on the Hindu Kush Himalaya. “The annual mean surface air temperature in the Hindu Kush increased at a rate of about 0.1°C per decade during 1901–2014, with a rate of warming of about 0.2°C per decade during 1951–2014.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Anil Kulkarni, a distinguished scientist from Divecha Centre for Climate Change of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc, Bangalore) apprised participants of the impact of climate change on the Himalayan cryosphere and the water over the Himalayan region in general with special reference to Himalayan ranges in Himachal. Anil Kulkarni said with a 2.6°C rise in temperature, glaciers will lose 79% of Ice by the end of the century and with a 4.1°C rises in temperature glaciers will lose 87% of Ice by the end of the century in Himachal. “Run off from glaciers will increase in 2050 and then reduce,” he said.

The rapidly melting glaciers have led to the formation of scores of lakes. There are more than 1,600 lakes, which have an area of fewer than five hectares. “The number of lakes is increasing in the basin of three major rivers Chenab, Beas and Ravi. There is a need for detailed investigation, to study the hydropower potentials,” said principal, scientific officer, HIMCOSTE, SS Randhawa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON