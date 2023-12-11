Scooterist killed in collision with bike in Panchkula’s Raipur Rani

A 65-year-old scooterist was killed in a collision with a milkman’s motorcycle in Raipur Rani’s Dandlawar village on Friday morning.

The deceased, Mahinder Singh, lived in Garhi Kotaha village, Raipur Rani.

His nephew, Ajay Kumar, who witnessed the accident, told police that around 9 am on Friday, he was on his way in his vehicle to pick up office staff. When he reached the Dandlawar bus stand, he saw a milkman’s motorcycle hit his uncle’s Honda Activa head on.

Due to the collision, Mahinder fell and hit his head on the road. Even the motorcyclist suffered injuries, but managed to flee.

Ajay said he rushed his unconscious uncle to the Community Health Centre in Raipur Rani, from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Acting on his complaint, police booked the unidentified milkman under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Raipur Rani police station, and are working to trace him.

