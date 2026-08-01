Scuffles, slogans as twin Congress poll meets plunge into chaos

The fragile truce between the feuding Punjab Congress factions proved to be short-lived as supporters of Jalandhar MP and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi caused an uproar in the presence of AICC general secretary in charge of the state Bhupesh Baghel by raising slogans during party events in Patiala and Sangrur on Saturday.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring addressing party workers during the ‘Har Booth Mazboot’ campaign of Congress in Patiala on Saturday. (ANI)

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The events, which were aimed at strengthening party at the grassroots ahead of the high-stakes 2027 Punjab assembly polls, plunged into chaos as Channi’s supporters started raising slogans such as “Charanjit Singh Channi zindabad”, “Channi teri soch te pehra deyange thok ke” and “Channi liyao, Punjab bachao” soon after Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring began his speech.

Several senior leaders, including MP Amar Singh and Brahm Mohindra, were present at the party’s ‘Har Booth, Congress Mazboot’ programme in Patiala. A visibly angry Warring repeatedly appealed to the workers to maintain discipline and allow the meeting to continue. But despite his requests, slogan shouting continued for some time before the programme could resume.

Hours later, similar scenes were witnessed at the Sangrur programme where a group of Channi supporters raised slogans in his favour and against Baghel. A heated exchange soon broke out between supporters of Warring and Channi before it escalated into a physical altercation involving Rajinder Deepa, a leader close to Warring, and members of the rival camp.

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{{^usCountry}} As tempers flared, chairs were thrown inside the meeting hall, forcing senior leaders to intervene. The Channi supporters later staged a walkout after accusing the state leadership of refusing to listen to their grievances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As tempers flared, chairs were thrown inside the meeting hall, forcing senior leaders to intervene. The Channi supporters later staged a walkout after accusing the state leadership of refusing to listen to their grievances. {{/usCountry}}

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Later in the day, Channi appealed to his supporters to maintain discipline and refrain from raising slogans during the Congress workers’ meetings in Punjab. “I request workers not to raise slogans during the meeting and maintain decorum to hold peaceful meetings,” Channi said.

As the leadership tussle intensified, Baghel, who had on Friday dismissed any factionalism in the party’s state unit, warned that whosoever indulges in indiscipline will be shown the door.

The state Congress has been struggling with factionalism, despite repeated assertions by the party leadership that efforts are underway to strengthen organisational unity ahead of the crucial elections. The murmurs of discontent began after July 1 when the Congress decided to retain Warring as its Punjab unit president, and appointed Channi the chairperson of its campaign committee. A section of leaders led by Channi and Randhawa opposed the move to retain Warring as the Punjab Congress president and sought his removal from the position. Baghel subsequently spent nearly a week in Punjab meeting leaders from both camps before submitting a report to the party leadership

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Baghel is currently on a tour of the state, where he will visit several assembly constituencies and hold meetings with the party’s district and block-level leaders.

Warring blames AAP

Warring accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of sending people to disturb the Congress programme in Sangrur. “Channi did not send these people. He is our crown,” said Warring in Sangrur.

Addressing the programme in Patiala, Baghel said people of Punjab were looking at the Congress for a better and people-friendly alternative in governance. He pitched for unity and said the responsibility of party leaders and workers was to ensure the Congress returns to power in Punjab, while making it clear that the CM face will not be picked up before the polls.

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Later, speaking to reporters in Patiala, Baghel asserted that whosoever indulges in indiscipline, he or she will be shown the door from the party irrespective of the position one holds. Baghel cited an example of expelling Navjot Kaur Sidhu earlier.

When asked if the party would take any action against Channi, Baghel replied by questioning what mistake the former chief minister had committed. Replying to a question on party leaders staying away from district committee meetings, Baghel rejected such claims. “All leaders have been informed about these programmes and leaders are coming. Saying that this and that leader did not come is wrong. All leaders are participating as and when they get time,” Baghel said.

In his address, Warring underlined the need to strengthen the party, and said no matter how popular a leader may be, he or she may not be able to win unless the party is strong at the grassroots level. He quoted the example of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala, pointing out that despite being an internationally famous singer, he lost by over 60,000 votes due to lack of proper booth management. Among those present on the occasion were Vijay Inder Singla, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Rajinder Deepa.

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The latest unrest comes as the Congress attempts to rebuild its organisation after suffering its worst-ever defeat in Punjab in the 2022 assembly elections, when it was reduced to just 18 seats with a 22.98% vote share, while the AAP secured a landslide victory with 92 seats.

The defeat was a reversal from the party’s commanding performance in 2017, when it won 77 seats and returned to power by defeating the SAD-BJP alliance. (With agency inputs)