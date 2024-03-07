SDM inspects healthcare services at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

A team led by sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Hira visited Ludhiana Civil Hospital to inspect the health care services and infrastructure. The team visited emergency ward, outpatient department (OPD) and mother and childcare hospital (MCH) to identify areas that need improvement. They also interacted with doctors, nursing staff and patients. SDM inspects health services at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Wednesday, March 06, 2024. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney shared about an upcoming system to monitor and ensure standards of sanitation and hygiene in the hospital. DC said the municipal corporation had been asked to deploy a jet machine for a week to clean up sewer lines.

She said there was no shortage of funds to revamp health care infrastructure as the state government had already initiated a slew of measures in this direction.

Sawhney emphasised that every step would be taken to make the hospital best in the region in terms of infrastructure and manpower.