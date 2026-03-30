Search called off for rallyist Hari Singh, family to hold prayer meet in Chandigarh today

Two days after search operations for missing Indian rallyist Hari Singh were called off in the Maldives, uncertainty continues to weigh on his family and the motorsport fraternity, who will be gathering for a prayer meet at the Sector 8 gurdwara at 12 pm. The search for the 59-year-old was officially concluded on March 27. (HT Photo)

The search for the 59-year-old, who went missing after a speedboat accident near Felidhoo Island on the night of March 19, was officially concluded on March 27 after more than a week of efforts yielded no breakthrough.

Expressing deep concern over the situation, Chandigarh Motorsport Association president SPS Garcha said difficult sea conditions may have hampered rescue efforts.

“Once a search is stopped, it means one has given up. Traditionally, open sea search and rescue operations last around 72 hours in warm waters. In this case, we had over a week of search efforts for the two missing persons, with drones also deployed to scan the area,” Garcha said.

He said the accident occurred around 1.15 am during a total eclipse, resulting in near-complete darkness. “The water depth there is around 50-60 metres, with strong underwater currents and coral reefs,” he said, adding that the initial search was called off too quickly.

Garcha noted that both Singh and the boat captain, Mahesh Ramachandran, were strong swimmers, and that any inability to reach safety could have been due to injury. At the same time, he expressed hope. “With many islands nearby, there is still a possibility they may have drifted ashore. I will always hope and pray for Hari and the Captain,” he added.

Singh, a six-time national champion, was on a speedboat with Raymond Group chairman and managing director Gautam Singhania when the vessel capsized. While Singhania was rescued, Singh and the boat captain remain untraceable.