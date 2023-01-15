Search op to track down militants on in Budgam: Officials

Security forces on Sunday launched a search operation in Magam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district after an ‘encounter’ with militants, officials said.

“A cordon and search operation is going on in Magam,” an official at the Budgam police control room said in the evening.

Earlier in the morning, the police had said that an encounter between security forces and suspected militants started in Redbugh, Nagam.

“Encounter has started at Redbugh, Magam area of #Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, “ Kashmir Zone police had said in a tweet.

3 AK assault rifles, 10 grenades among arms seized in Poonch

Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch, leading to the recovery of a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives, officials said.

The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the police and army at Bahian Wali village in Surankote tehsil, they said. Three AK assault rifles, a box containing 10 grenades, a grenade thrower and some ammunition were recovered, the officials said. No one was arrested during the operation, which was still going on when the last reports were received.

(With inputs from PTI)