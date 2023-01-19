Second loot incident in 5 days: Four miscreants rob finance firm agent of 2.45-lakh in Sangrur

In a broad daylight incident, unidentified miscreants allegedly looted ₹ 2.45 lakh from an agent of a finance firm in Sangrur on Wednesday. The incident took place around 2.45pm, when he was returning to Sangrur after collecting cash from village Bhalwan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the second such incident in the city that took place in the last 5 days and accused of both the cases are absconding so far.

Police said that Tajinder Singh, resident of Sunam, works as a money collecting agent in a finance company.

He told the police that he was carrying ₹ 2.45 lakh in a bag and going to Sangrur on a motorbike from Bhalwan village. As soon he reached near Nabha gate, four persons intercepted him and attacked him with iron road. They came from behind in a car and sped away after looting a bag from him, he said.

Earlier on last Saturday, two unidentified men attacked a petrol pump supervisor and robbed him of ₹1.43 lakh and a scooter at Mann Colony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malwinder Singh, station house officer of city police station, said, “We are in the process to register a case in the incident. We are scanning CCTV cameras installed at the nearby places on the crime scene.” However, the SHO clarified that both the crimes were carried out by separate accused and there is no link between them.

“In the earlier incident, the accused used a motorcycle and in the latest incident, the accused arrived in a car,” said Inspector Malwinder Singh.