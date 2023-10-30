Sector 17 rejuvenation plan: South plaza revamp complete, but no news on north plaza

After missing several deadlines, the south plaza’s revamp as part of UT administration’s ambitious Sector-17 rejuvenation plan is finally complete.

Only the amphitheatre in Sector 17, Chandigarh, north plaza is complete, while most of the other works are yet to begin. (Keshav Singh/HT)

However, the extensive works in the north plaza, near the General Post Office, are still progressing at a snail’s pace.

As part of the plan, conceived in October 2018, 23 acres in Sector 17’s north and 12 acres in the south, including the parking area, covering a total of 35 acres, were to beautified.

In the south plaza, a new fountain, uniform lighting and a 30x30-meter map of Chandigarh in front of Neelam Theatre, using metal, stone and concrete, were envisaged and are finally ready after five years. This illuminated map will revitalise the main plaza, while also serving as a guide for tourists and offering insights into the city’s planning.

UT adviser Dharam Pal is scheduled to inaugurate the new features on October 30.

On the other hand, most of the works in north plaza have yet to get underway. Initially slated for completion by December 2021, the rejuvenation project in north plaza remains 70% incomplete even after 22 months.

While the amphitheatre and installation of lights have been completed, the landscaping work has not begun, while the heritage committee has already rejected the idea of a fountain in the area. The proposals to designate north plaza as a culture zone, and install art, sculptures and an LED screen have also not been implemented.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “In the north plaza, we have constructed an amphitheatre and installed lights. The heritage committee has not allowed installation of a fountain, citing the two existing fountains in the south plaza. Moreover, we will not be installing sculptures at the plaza.”

In addition to the aforementioned features, the comprehensive plan involves vibrant landscaping, new pavements and extensive plantation to revamp the Sector-17 Plaza.

Shopkeepers permitted to sell food outside shops

Ojha further explained that the previously planned food court will not materialise, given that Sector 17 was a no-vending zone. However, shopkeepers who own shops can sell food outside their premises. He added, “Along with landscaping, we are hopeful of completing the entire project by December 2023. The shifting of the deputy commissioner’s office to near Hotel Shivalik, along with construction of the Business Centre (in front of SBI) and the Habitat Centre (in front of Hotel Taj) are long-term projects.”

