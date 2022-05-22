Chandigarh Sector 33 health centre’s SMO moved to GMSH-16

A day after UT health secretary Yashpal Garg ordered the transfer of the senior medical officer (SMO) at the Health and Wellness Centre (HWC), Sector 33, the officer was moved to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, with immediate effect on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UT health secretary had on Saturday, during a surprise visit, found that Dr Renu Aggarwal, SMO of the Sector 33 HWC, had been working at the same centre for the past 22 years, despite having been promoted from medical officer to SMO.

Notably, as per government rules, senior medical officers are posted at civil hospitals or district hospitals while the HWCs are handled by medical officers.

In the transfer orders, UT health services director Dr Suman Singh said, “Dr Renu Aggarwal (SMO) to join in GMSH-16 with immediate effect. Dr Parijat Majumder, Emergency Medical Officer GMSH-16, has been transferred and posted at HWC Sector 33.”

“The above officers are hereby stand relieved from their present place of posting with immediate effect and are directed to join at the new place of posting on Monday morning. Their continuation at the present place of posting, in violation of this order, will be treated as an unauthorised continuation of the post and will attract strict action,” it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his surprise visit, Garg had also said the justification for allowing SMOs at the HWCS, in absence of sanctioned posts of SMOs at HWCS, should be provided. Further reasons may also be explained as to why their services are not being utilised at GMSH-16 or at the three civil hospitals which are in dire need of such senior doctors for better patient care, he had added.