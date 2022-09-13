Sector 90 development: GMADA to de-reserve 43 acres of forest land, develop parks
GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said the forest area comes under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900, so plots cannot be cut out
Over seven years after GMADA acquired 229 acres to develop Sector 90, near Lakhnaur village, the authority has decided to deserve the 43 acres of forest land falling in the area and develop parks.
With the forest department refusing to grant a no-objection certificate for the forest land, GMADA will now prepare a fresh layout plan for the sector, further delaying its development and prolonging the wait of over 700 allottees who have got letters of intent (LoI) for various projects.
GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said the forest area comes under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900, so an NOC was refused by the forest department. “Consequently, we cannot cut out plots on the area. So, we have decided to develop the forest land as parks after de-reservation,” he said.
Another senior GMADA officer, “The entire layout plan will have to be changed and some approvals will also be required from the central government. The new plan will be readied in the next two weeks.”
The officer said when the land was acquired in 2015, GMADA was not aware that it was reserved under PLPA, as the revenue department did not have any such record. “But now, they have raised objection,” he said.
The PLPA was enacted by the Punjab government in 1900 for the conservation of subsoil water and prevention of erosion in areas found to be subject to erosion or likely to become liable to erosion.
As per the original plan, GMADA was to initially develop 144 acres. Residential plots measuring 100 to 500 square yards were planned on 29 acres and commercial sites on over 14 acres, while 11 acres were earmarked for institutions. While earlier eight acres were set aside for parks, more area will fall under greenbelts after de-reservation of forest land. Waterworks will take up two acres and roads will be constructed over 28 acres.
Sippy Sidhu case: CBI charges Kalyani with murder, cites ‘direct’ evidence
The CBI on Monday charged daughter of a Himachal Pradesh high court judge, Kalyani Singh, with the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu. In the charge sheet, the federal agency has cited “direct” evidence linking daughter of justice Sabina, 36, Kalyani, with the murder of Sippy, her former boyfriend, who was shot dead at a Sector-27 park on September 20, 2015.
Sole chemist at GMSH-16: Chandigarh admn adds new clauses in tenders for new shops at 4 govt hospitals
Three days after it was found that the only chemist shop at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, was being operated by the same firm for the past 29 years, the UT administration on Monday added new clauses in the tenders for allotting new medical shops at city's four government hospitals. Minimum discount fixed The tenders also say that the medical shop will remain open 24 hours and seven days a week.
Light rain ends Chandigarh’s 10-day dry spell, more on cards
The 10-day dry spell since September 1 ended on Monday with light rain in the evening, bringing respite to residents. According to the India Meteorological Department, 0.6 mm rain was recorded at its Sector-39 observatory, while 6 mm of rain was witnessed at the airport observatory after trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) in the morning. Chances of rain will continue in the coming days.
Bus crashes into roadside shop in Banga; 12 hurt
At least 12 persons were injured after a private bus rammed into a roadside shop, belonging to a driving instructor, in Banga town on Monday afternoon. The bus, coming from SBS Nagar, was headed to Jalandhar. Among the injured are the passengers and conductor of the bus. The driver fled the spot after the incident. The bus conductor told the police that the driver had been feeling drowsy for some time and wanted to stop.
‘Extortion’ tape: SAD, Congress demand CBI probe against AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari
Shiromani Akali Dal senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday demanded a CBI inquiry against Aam Aadmi Party minister Fauja Singh Sarari over an alleged extortion tape. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann as well as AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal should not have double standards on corruption, he added. Despite several attempts, Sarari was not available for comments.
