Sector-27 robbery in Chandigarh: ‘They would have killed me if I didn’t lock myself’

The three men who robbed a model-cum-actor of ₹6.5 lakh at her Sector 27 house on September 7 would have killed her, had she not locked herself up in a bathroom.

The 27-year-old, in her statement to the police, said during the robbery, she had recognised one of the accused, Arjun, after his saffron patka came off. He was the same man, who along with others, had delivered furniture at her house on August 30. As she recognised him, the robbers had told Arjun that “she will have to be killed”.

Recounting the horror, she told the police that soon after entering her house, one of the masked men covered her mouth with his hand, another hit her on the back, while the third restrained her neck with his arm.

The accused picked up a knife from the kitchen and her ATM card lying on the bed. After forcing her to reveal the PIN, one of the accused left, while Arjun started searching the house and his accomplice stayed with her.

As both men left the room, she bolted the door from the inside. She then locked herself in the bathroom, taking with her ₹6 lakh kept in the house.

But Arjun proceed to cut the mesh window of the bathroom window, while she kept screaming for help. She then threw the cash out, praying to be spared, and the accused after collecting the money jumped off the house’s back wall.

The accused are facing a case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

Arjun was bailed out in May

According to police, the main suspect, Arjun, aged about 23, lives in Kharar and had been convicted of burglary. He was released from the Ropar jail in May 2021 after finishing his sentence. He has previously been lodged in the Patiala jail as well.