5 LeT terrorist associates arrested in Budgam

SRINAGAR Security forces in Kashmir arrested five associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police officials said on Wednesday.

Police along with the army, in a joint operation, arrested the five militant associates and recovered incriminating materials from their possession. (Representational Photo)

They said that police along with the army, in a joint operation, arrested the five militant associates and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

“Police along with Army (62 RR) arrested five terrorist associates, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, in Khag area of district Budgam,” said a police spokesperson.

The detained persons have been identified as Rouf Ahmad Wani, Hilal Ahmad Malik , Tawfeeq Ahmad Dar, Danish Ahmad Dar and Showkat Ali Dar- all residents of Khag.

The police said that “incriminating material” has been recovered from their possession. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” the spokesperson said.

The police registered an FIR number 45/2023 under relevant sections of law at Police Station Khag. “The investigation has been taken up,” the spokesperson said.

On Monday, police said that they arrested ten persons in a case related to alleged conspiracy of reviving banned organisation JKLF and Hurriyat. The police had said that the arrested persons and others were planning to revive these organisations on the directions of Pakistan based handlers.

On July 5, police in Baramulla arrested an associate of the LeT outfit and recovered arms and ammunition including a pistol, one pistol magazine and three pistol rounds from his possession.

During preliminary questioning, he had revealed that he was working as an associate of proscribed outfit LeT and was in touch with militants Adil Dantoo of Sopore and Usman Bhai of Pakistan.

