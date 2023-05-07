J&K: Security forces recover, destroy IED in Pulwama

Security forces on Sunday averted a major tragedy by recovering and destroying an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 6kg on the disclosure of a militant associate in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

The police said they have arrested Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Arigam in Pulwama, who revealed about the hidden IED.

“Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a terror associate Ishfaq Ahmed Wani R/O Arigam Pulwama and recovering an IED (approx 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure,” Kashmir zone police said in a tweet.

The police have already registered a case and started investigations.

The IED, which was concealed in a plastic container, was recovered from a ditch and destroyed in collaboration with the Indian Army.

“Chinar warriors and J&K Police averted a major terror incident today by recovering & in-situ destroying an IED at Arigam Orchards, Pulwama along with other insinuating material. Indian Army stands by its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free,” Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, security forces on Sunday busted a hideout constructed in the house of a terror associate who was arrested in connection with an ambush on an army vehicle in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir last month, officials said.

Five army personnel were killed when their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Bhatta Durrian forests on April 20.

Nissar Ahmed, who was among six persons arrested for providing support to terrorists, led the security forces to his house, where a hideout was busted, the officials said.

They said the search of the hideout led to the recovery of two hand grenades, three AK magazines and some cash.

Former militant associate held with grenade

A former militant was arrested with a grenade in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Sunday evening.

Kupwara police, along with army, arrested a former militant who later turned into an over ground worker (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen from Kralpora area of the district along with a grenade.

“Acting on specific intelligence generated by Kupwara police, a joint checkpoint was set up at the main market. As Rafiq Ahmad Khan tried to evade the naka, he was apprehended and one grenade was recovered from his possession,” the police said in a statement.

“Rafiq, a Pakistan-trained terrorist, had surrendered, but began working as an OGW for Hizbul Mujahideen,” it added.

The police said that he had procured the grenade from Chogul area of Handwara. “It was to be delivered to someone in Kralpora area on the instructions of his Pakistan-based handler,” the statement said.

