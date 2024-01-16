close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Security guard electrocuted by room heater at Chandigarh’s Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan, dies

Security guard electrocuted by room heater at Chandigarh’s Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan, dies

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 16, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Chandigarh Police said the security guard was turning off the heater, when he came in contact with a live wire and suffered major burns

A 60-year-old security guard, working for Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector 15-B, for the last 25 years, died from electrocution after coming in contact with the wire of a room heater while on duty on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Sector 4, Panchkula. (iStock)
The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Sector 4, Panchkula. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Sector 4, Panchkula.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Police said he was turning off the heater, when he came in contact with a live wire and suffered major burns. The guard was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead.

While he was a resident of Panchkula, he lived at the bhawan only and had been using the heater ever since the severity of winter increased, police said, adding that further investigation was on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On