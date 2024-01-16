Security guard electrocuted by room heater at Chandigarh’s Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan, dies

A 60-year-old security guard, working for Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector 15-B, for the last 25 years, died from electrocution after coming in contact with the wire of a room heater while on duty on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Sector 4, Panchkula. (iStock)

Police said he was turning off the heater, when he came in contact with a live wire and suffered major burns. The guard was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead.

While he was a resident of Panchkula, he lived at the bhawan only and had been using the heater ever since the severity of winter increased, police said, adding that further investigation was on.