Dera Bassi hit-and-run: Guard succumbs to injuries day after car hit his scooter

A day after he was grievously injured in a hit-and-run accident near Jaula Kalan village in Dera Bassi, a 55-year-old man working as security guard succumbed at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, on Friday.

The victim of the Dera Bassi hit-and-run was identified as Bir Singh of Rani Majra. (HT File)

The victim was identified as Bir Singh of Rani Majra.

His son, Vijay Kumar, who also works as a security guard at a poultry farm, told the police they were returning home after work around 7.30pm on Thursday when a rashly driven car hit his father’s scooter near Jaula Kalan. Vijay, who was trailing his father on a bike, said that following the collision, his father fell on the road and received multiple injuries.

The car driver fled the spot after the mishap while the victim was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, from where doctors referred him to GMCH-32, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jatinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police are going through closed-circuit television camera footage on the route to identified the car driver. As of now, the case has been registered against an unidentified person under Section 279 (rash and negligent driving), 304-A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

