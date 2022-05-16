Security of international border responsibility of Centre: Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains

: Punjab minister for prisons and mines Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday blamed Union home minister Amit Shah for the failure of the Border Security Force (BSF) to curb the increasing incidents of smuggling of arms and drugs from across the border, saying that the security of the international border was the responsibility of the Centre.

The minister’s comments came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for the deteriorating laws and order situation in the state.

“The Centre has now extended the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the state from 15 to 50 km along Indo-Pak border. Strangely, the BJP president is still shifting the responsibility and accusing the Punjab police for failing to curb smuggling of arms and drugs from across the border. Instead, it is the failure of BSF which directly comes under Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

The minister said that BJP leadership at the Centre is nervous by the overwhelming support AAP was receiving from people across the country and the BJP president levelled these allegations in the wake of upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Law and order deteriorating in Punjab’

Former Army Chief General and BJP leader J.J Singh (retd) expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Expressing concern over the recent violence in Patiala and attack on the police intelligence headquarters, Singh said that the spree of incidents has proved that the AAP government has failed to fully control the situation.

On the issue of Sikh prisoners, Singh said that the Modi government at the Center was fully sympathetic and discussions were going on regarding their release.