Security upped at Ludhiana court complex, offices of senior police officials

Security has been beefed up at the district court complex here and offices of senior police officials, including on the passage from Ferozepur road that leads to the office of the commissioner of police, a day after a violent shootout between two groups outside the complex.

The police personnel deterred entry of the general public from the passage that leads to the office of the commissioner of police and asked them to park their vehicles in the multi-story parking near deputy commissioner’s office.

Police personnel were seen on the entry points of the court complex. They allowed the visitors to the court complex after scanning their handbags and tiffin boxes.

Advocate Chetan Verma, president of the District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana said that the strengthening of security at the court complex is a temporary step and there needs to be a permanent solution to such incidents.

He said that criminals are no longer afraid of law enforcement authorities and this is the reason such incidents are taking place.

Verma said that after the bomb blast in the court complex on December 23, 2021, the police had closed several entry-exit points, including the fire-exit points.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Aggarwal said that the police have rounded up some of the accused in connection with Tuesday’s incident and the investigation is still in process.

He added that there were already some police personnel deployed at the court complex, but after the incident the security has been strengthened.

On Tuesday, two groups indulged in a violent clash and opened fire at each other at the backside of the district court complex. In the incident, two persons, one from each group, had suffered bullet injuries.