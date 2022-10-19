Seed of dis-gourd: Spat over lunch turns ugly after Ludhiana man pushes mother off first floor

Police booked a 26-year-old man for allegedly pushing his mother from the first floor of their New Ashok Nagar house after rebuking her for preparing gourd for lunch on Monday.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

The accused, Surinder Singh, allegedly also attacked the victim, identified as Charanjit Kaur, 65, with a stick and injured his father when he tried to intervene. Salem Tabri police lodged a murder case against the accused.

The victim’s nephew, Amrik Singh, in a statement, said the accused on Monday afternoon got into an argument with his mother after refusing to eat the gourd lunch meal that she had prepared and asked her to cook a different meal. The issue escalated when the victim refused to prepare a meal of his liking as the accused began beating her up.

The victim ran up to the first floor looking to escape, but the accused followed her before pushing her off.

The accused also attacked his injured mother with a stick and beat up his father Gurnam Singh upon his intervention before fleeing.

Gurnam raised alarm and rushed his wife to hospital with help from neighbours, but she succumbed to her injuries a day after the attack.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh, station house officer at the Salem Tabri police station, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused — the youngest of the two brothers.

The accused’s father said he had a short temper and would often get into arguments with them over petty issues and was currently jobless.