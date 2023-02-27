Seeking restoration of GOG, ex-servicemen take out protest march in Ludhiana

Livid over the state government’s cold response to their demands to reinstate the Guardians of Governance (GOG) scheme, ex-servicemen formerly employed under the scheme led a protest march from Jagraon bridge to Mini Secretariat on Monday. Members of Guardians of Governance (GoG) holding protest at DC office in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The scheme, which was launched by the previous congress government had employed over 4,300 ex-servicemen across the state to keep a check on corruption at government departments. The scheme was scrapped by the AAP in September 2022.

Leading the protesters, Nachatar Singh said the government has held three meetings with the representatives of the state government, including cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Lal Chand Kataruchakk.

“We had submitted a report regarding the work undertaken by the GOGs on February 7, and the decision on the report is still pending,” he added.

The protestors submitted a memorandum to additional deputy commissioner Khanna Amarjit Singh Bains.

“GOGs had played a significant role in ensuring the government policies in rural and urban areas. The government is disregarding our work by calling the scheme a failure,” Nachatar Singh went on to add.

Similar protest marches were taken out in all districts of Punjab.